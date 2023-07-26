Vernon chamber awards to recognize "excellence" in community

Photo: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

If you know of a deserving business or non-profit, nominations are now open for the Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The awards are now in their 39th year and according to chamber general manager, Dan Proulx, the awards are a chance for much deserved recognition.

“The 2023 Business Excellence Awards are an opportunity for Greater Vernon residents to acknowledge those businesses and non-profit organizations that drive employment, create vitality and demonstrate a passion by investing in this place we call home,” Proulx says.

“We all have a favourite business or non-profit, and the awards are about recognizing those achievements, first-hand experiences, and relationships,” he adds.

Nominations are being accepted until August 26, and the chamber is encouraging businesses, non-profits, employees and residents to consider the criteria of each of the award categories and put some names forward. Saying the success of the Business Excellence Awards relies on good community participation.

The online nomination form and descriptions of the categories can be found here.