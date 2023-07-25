Firecrews and cops left fuming over King Eddy weekend bonfire

Photo: Pixabay

A Vernon man has been fined over a thousand dollars for having a bonfire over the weekend.

The Coldstream Fire Department was responding to reports of a large fire on the King Edward Forest Service Road in Coldstream early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m. fire crews arrived at the location which was 5 km up the FSR to find a group of people and a large bonfire.

The fire was extinguished and RCMP were called in. A press release issued by Vernon North Okanagan RCMP states police then issued one of the individuals a $1150 fine under Section 10(4) of the Wildfire Act for failing to comply with a fire restriction.

“Restrictions on open fires are in place for a reason and need to be taken seriously,” states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

“With wildfires burning across the province, it’s disappointing and frustrating to have to deal with careless behaviour like this.”

Terleski says having any open fires is not only dangerous, it’s rude. “Not only does it put lives and property in danger, but It’s disrespectful to our firefighters who are right now, putting themselves at risk every day, battling these fires and doing their best to keep our communities safe.”

“The last thing they need is to have to divert essential resources to fight another fire because someone wanted to have a bonfire,” saying "there's absolutely no excuse for it.”

With the fire index sitting at extreme, Terleski cautions how one spark can ignite a wildfire, “It can happen in a blink of an eye .”

RCMP are reminding people to be conscious of activities and do everything they can to prevent starting a fire including adhering to the burning restrictions, disposing of cigarettes properly, and never leaving any type of flame or fire unattended.

Penalties for contravening the Wildfire Act can include:

Section 3 (1), Drop, release or mishandle burning substance: $575

Section 3 (2), Fail to extinguish burning substance: $575

Section 5 (1), Light, fuel or use fire against regulations: $1,150

Section 5 (2) (a), Fail to extinguish fire: $575

Section 10 (3), Light, fuel or use fire against restriction: $1,150

Section 10 (4), Fail to comply with fire restriction: $1,150