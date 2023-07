Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro customers on Westside Road are without power as a result of last night's wind storm.

Strong wind gusts knocked down trees and one fell on a power line causing an outage to more than 1300 customers from just north of Wilson's Landing to Fintry along Westside Road Tuesday morning.

The power went out at 10:17 p.m. Monday knocking out power for 1378 customers. The next update is expected by 10 a.m. Tuesday.