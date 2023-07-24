Vehicle crashes into front doors of building beside Vernon's BCAA

Photo: Tracey Prediger

UPDATE 3:32 p.m.

Two patients have been transported to hospital after a vehicle crashed into a store in Vernon confirms BC Emergency Health Services.

BC EHS says it received a call at 1:47 p.m. and responded with two ambulances. Paramedics treated two people on scene before transporting them to hospital.

The City of Vernon received reports of the incident at about the same time, upon arrival firefighters confirmed a single vehicle had driven into the exterior of a building.

"The driver of the vehicle and passenger suffered minor injuries. The extent of damage to the vehicle and building are unknown at this time," said city spokesperson Josh Winquist.

He confirmed Vernon RCMP also attended the scene. It is not clear if any tickets or charges have been issued as a result of the incident.

ORIGINAL 2:31 p.m.

A vehicle has crashed into Suzannes woman's clothing store Vernon.

The vehicle appears to have driven into the front doors of the store which is beside the BCAA on 24th Street.

Fire, police and ambulance are on scene now. The driver's condition is unknown, but no one appears to be receiving treatment from paramedics.

Exactly how the vehicle crashed into the building is not yet clear.