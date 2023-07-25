Thrift store operator sounds alarm over vagrancy and drug use

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

Vernon's Animal Auxiliary thrift store is sounding the alarm over an increase in drug use and vagrancy around its downtown location.

"When there's two to three incidents a day, that's pretty high risk," said operator Gena Barzan.

The problems have been happening "nonstop" since April, she says. While many of the unhoused people she deals with around the store on 29th Avenue are calm and polite, some are causing trouble.

“Every so often you get one that's not very pleasant, and they're scary, they'll do a lot, outright threaten you,” Barzan said.

The organization is considering relocating when their lease is up after moving to the location just last year.

Barzan explained that someone tried to burn the back of the building down where new stairs were installed, thefts are common and decals with Animal Auxiliary have been peeled off outside walls.

“Every time we get there to work, there are usually five or six of them there, and they're all doing drugs and sitting on our steps.”

Barzan says she doesn’t know what the solution is, but it seems like there aren’t any consequences for the people causing problems.

When people wrote on the wall of the store, Barzan said she got a bylaw notice to clean up the graffiti or the Animal Auxiliary would be fined.

She’s disappointed the City of Vernon removed its security force from downtown.

Vernon had a summertime security program that had marked cars monitoring streets overnight. It was unable to enforce the law and only provided a presence. During its three operating years, the program received 32 calls.

In November 2022, the city chose not to bring the program back. Staff cited private security presence and not enough calls to warrant the $40,000 cost per year.

Barzan says she’s called the police, but says she understands the force can only do so much.

“(RCMP) have to have hundreds of calls a day in regards to this, they have to, they’re just swarmed downtown everywhere. So they just can't check out every situation.

Vernon RCMP did not get back to Castanet before publication.

Barzan said moving out of downtown would be costly and rent would nearly double, but the organization cannot continue on with the way things are going.

Animal Auxiliary also hands out food hampers to seniors in need, but that work has been, at times, disrupted by street issues.

"We had a couple of coming to get their hampers at the back door and they couldn't get in because there was a homeless person on there, or an addict I should say, and he was passed out on the stairs."