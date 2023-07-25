Dumped doodle dreaming of fur-ever family after being rescued

Chelsey Mutter

A doodle neglected and abandoned in Vernon is now searching for his fur-ever home.

The rescued goldendoodle, Murphy, gained social media attention when citizens noticed him wandering around Okanagan Landing.

He’s now up for adoption at Vernon's BC SPCA location. They say the dog's story is one of “survival and resilience”.

Rescued by Suzanne Lapierre, the pup proved tricky to rescue and dodged capture for two weeks. The SPCA says Murphy was in a “sorry state” when he was finally brought to safety.

“Covered in matted fur, wounds, and burs, indicating poor care and welfare. Despite the hardships he faced, Murphy’s spirit endured, and he emerged with a winning smile and a wag in his tail,” says Murphy’s adoption page.

Jamey Blair, BC SPCA senior manager for Interior North, says caregivers had to get rid of all the matted fur on Murphy.

The dog pulled at one of his matts so hard that he ripped down to skin and ended up needing stitches.

The SPCA describes Murphy as a nervous and highly stressed dog. Something the organization says is not uncommon for his breed.

Murphy is wary of new people and environments from his experience as a stray. The dog might take time to warm up to strangers and be timid in unfamiliar situations.

“Nevertheless, beneath his initial apprehension lies a heart full of love and loyalty for those who show him patience and understanding.”

The goldendoodle will need an experienced owner who understands the intricacies of Murphy’s breed.

The shelter says anyone wanting to adopt Murphy will need to invest time and effort into helping him overcome past trauma.

“A calm and patient household would be ideal for him, as well as a family or individual who can provide him with a consistent routine and positive reinforcement.”

Anyone interested in adopting Murphy can submit an application on the SPCA website.

The summer months are typically busier for animal shelters and care centres, said Blair. But says as long as people continue opening their homes and adopting animals, the SPCA can continue to care for them.