'Inaugural' outdoor market taking place in Lavington

Photo: Katherine Ott

The "inaugural" Lavington Outdoor Market from the Lavington Community Association will be held Tuesday.

Taking place at Jeffers Park from 4 to 8 p.m. the market will have food, vendors, children's activities and live music.

Kids will be entertained with the Lavington Fire Department bouncy castle, face painting by the Girl Guides of Canada and a craft area.

“The above activities have been made possible with two grants from the Neighbourhood Small Grants Program North Okanagan and the Community Foundation North Okanagan,” Kathleen Ott, one of the event organizers, explained in a Facebook post.

The Steel wound will be performing live music from 5 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner to check out the live music and vendors.

Two Sparrows Pizza, Wicked Waffles, Cin City Donuts and Lemonade Truck will be on site.

Vendors will be selling produce, baked goods and more.

Dogs are welcome but must remain on-leash.

