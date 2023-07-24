Vernon mother hopes to raise awareness after son's fatal overdose

Photo: Michelle Blake The last photo taken of Solomon with his siblings

After a teenage boy's life was threatened just hours before his death, his mother is hoping to raise awareness about youth accessing drugs in Vernon.

Michelle Blake lost her 17-year-old son Solomon on July 17.

Blake says being a teen with no money, Solomon had to have been given the drugs which ended up taking his life. She says her son, his family and his cat's lives were threatened just hours before he passed.

Snapchat screenshots show messages sent by Solomon about the harassment he was facing. In the messages he says he was chased by a group who were “literally screaming they are gonna kill me and my family and stomp me out.”

He said he was scared to go outside and all he wanted was peace.

Blake says Solomon had just started dating someone and been hired to work at Alexander’s Pub in Coldstream. She added that she knows he made bad choices and fell in with the wrong crowd, but he was full of love.

“He had no money, his very first cheque is still sitting at Alexander’s, which he would have been so happy about, someone gave him, a minor (he turned 17 on April 28), lethal drugs, he was harassed and had his life threatened that very night, and for months, and someone should be held accountable.”

Blake says Solomon was being harassed and threatened for months. About a month ago, Solomon and his friend were attacked with bear mace while riding an electric scooter.

She didn’t realize how bad the situation was until after he died.

Solomon was a popular kid who everyone loved, his mother said.

“All his friends all say the same thing, how much he loved his family and would always talk about his siblings and his six cats.”

In a Facebook post, Blake said she now feels the need to stand up and “be his voice since he can’t anymore”.

She says the coroner found both fentanyl and hydromorphone in Solomon's system. She was told that either drug alone would have been fatal, never mind both. Adding she was aware of the fentanyl crisis, but not hydromorphone.

According to the BC Coroners Service, the province has seen over 1,200 deaths this year alone from unregulated drug use, with 21 people dying in Vernon.

Blake asks anyone with information about her son's death to report it to the RCMP.

A close friend set up a GoFundMe for Blake and the family to help with funeral costs, donations can be made here.