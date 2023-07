Photo: BC Wildfire map

A wildfire burning 18 kilometres east of Enderby is an estimated 6.2 hectares in size.

The Shuswap River fire was discovered Friday July 21 in the evening.

BCWS says crews will be actioning the fire all day Sunday.

"Today we will have air tankers and helicopters providing fire suppression support as well as an initial attack crew on the fire," a fire information officer said.