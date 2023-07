Photo: Google Maps

Roadwork will close McClounie Road in Coldstream until next Thursday.

The District off Coldstream says the pavement rehabilitation has McClounie closed between Kalamalka and Coldstream Creek roads.

Work began Thursday, and the road is closed to all traffic.

Single-lane, alternating traffic is expected to resume after July 27.

The work is being done by Peters Bros. Paving is anticipated to be complete by Aug. 30.

Motorists are asked to obey all signage and traffic control