Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort

The Crankworx Summer Series returns to Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort next month.

The multi-sport mountain bike event kicks off Friday, Aug. 4 and runs through the weekend.

There will be slopestyle, freeride, pump track, air downhill and dual slalom competitions.

"With five different events including our new women's slopestyle, it's going to be a weekend filled with big air, fast berms, and some of the best riding in the world," says SilverStar spokesperson Ian Jenkins.

"This year we're also excited to unveil a new dual slalom course built by Bas Van Steenbergen, as well as some fun enhancements to the slopestyle course."

Some of the best Slopestyle riders in the world are registered to compete.

Registration for non-slopestyle events at both amateur and pro levels is open until midnight July 30 for riders over 13.

All five events are free to watch.

"Come up and join the festivities and watch the best riders in the world compete right here," says Jenkins.