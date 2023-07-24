Inaugural Sundog Festival coming to Vernon this fall

Photo: ACNO

A new arts and cultural festival is coming to Vernon.

The inaugural Sundog Festival will run in correlation with BC Culture Days, Sept. 22 to Oct. 15.

"While we don't recommend staring directly into the sun to see a sundog, we do recommend that you check out all the events that will be happening during our first Sundog Festival," says Arts Council of the North Okanagan manager Shawna Patenaude, co-chair of the festival committee.

"We have musicians, theatre technicians, performers and those involved in the local arts, cultural, tourism and business community volunteering their time to get the festival off the ground," adds co-chair Heath Fletcher.

Events include Howl of a Night, Sept. 22 at Polson Park, which features a sneak peek of what to expect during the festival, including live music, an artisan market, and more.

An official kick-off party takes place noon to dusk the following day, also at the park.

Live music, cultural performances, family activities, food trucks, an artisan market, and a beer garden will round out the offerings.

"Vernon is a vibrant community with a budding arts and culture scene, and the Sundog Festival provides an opportunity for visitors to get to know our city in a fun, thoughtful way through arts and culture," says Torrie Silverthorn, manager at Tourism Vernon.

"The Sundog Festival is the perfect way to celebrate the start of Vernon's autumn season and highlight our exceptional art and culture scene at the same time."

Organizers encourage businesses, organizations and individuals to launch their own events and activities as part of the overall festival.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan has officially been added to the 48 Hour Film Project, an international competition that sees budding filmmakers test their filmmaking and creativity skills by making a movie in just 48 hours.

The event producers have chosen Vernon to be host city during the Sundog Festival.

The films will be screened at the Towne Theatre, with awards presented before the end of the festival.

Winning films have the opportunity to move on to Filmapalooza and then potentially to the Cannes Film Festival.