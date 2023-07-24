Banned from markets after using investors' money to buy home in Vernon

Photo: Google Street View Alberta Securities Commission building.

A former Alberta man who used more than $800,000 in investors' money to buy himself a home in Vernon has been banned from market access.

A July 14 decision by the Alberta Securities Commission bars Logan Keith Shaw permanently from trading in or purchasing any security or derivative.

He must "resign all positions he holds as a director or officer (or both) of any issuer, registrant, investment fund manager, recognized exchange, recognized self-regulatory organization, recognized clearing agency, recognized trade repository, or recognized quotation and trade reporting system."

Shaw is also prohibited from engaging in investor relations or advising and other measures.

Shaw and 1681502 Alberta Ltd. were found to have contravened the Securities Act (Alberta) by "engaging in a course of conduct relating to securities that they knew perpetrated a fraud on investors."

Shaw sold shares in the numbered company totalling $940,000 that was to be used to finance a Mexican taxi business venture.

Instead, in 2012, he used $807,780 to buy a home in Vernon. The remainder of $940,000 from six investors was spent on credit card bills and other purchases.

Shaw did not deny of the allegations, did not have legal counsel, and elected not to file any evidence on his own behalf.

He no longer lives in Canada, the securities commission notes. His numbered company is now defunct.

The ASC notes $524,000 was apparently repaid to one investor.

Shaw sought to have any penalties dismissed, but was ordered to pay $283,780, plus an administrative penalty of $150,000, and costs totalling $129,000.

Interview transcripts and affidavits from the investors related how Shaw told them the money would be used for a business in Mexico involving point-of-sale devices installed in taxi cabs.

The commission said "fraud is clearly serious misconduct" and found Shaw's actions were "deliberate" and "particularly egregious."