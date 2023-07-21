Predator Ridge launches Toptracer technology as seen on TV coverage of PGA

Photo: Predator Ridge

Hitting a few balls on the driving range has just gone high tech at Predator Ridge.

The resort is launching Toptracer range technology at its practice facility this weekend.

That's the cool tech used by major networks like NBC, CBS, Golf Channel and Sky Sports to trace golfer's shots on screen.

Predator will launch the Okanagan's first mobile Toptracer range on Saturday.

It allows golfers to experience shot tracing technology like the pros.

Golfers can track ball speed, height, curve, distance, and launch angle, better informing their game.

They can also play virtual golf at some of the most famous golf courses in the world and play games such as longest drive and capture the flag.

To use Toptracer, golfers need only to download the app on their smartphone or tablet and sign in to access their data, games, and more.

Players' shot data history is stored in the cloud to reference anytime or for future use.

Single-use and daily passes are available for purchase at the golf shop.

"The true beauty of a golf shot lies in the shape of the ball's flight path: a majestic draw off the tee to the middle of the fairway, a subtle fade to the centre of the green. Before Toptracer, these nuances were lost in the white clouds or bright skies above. Using a special camera, Toptracer is able to track the entire flight of a golf ball and then add a trace graphic to the screen. This seemingly simple concept – being able to see the path of the golf ball – has forever transformed the golf viewing experience," the Toptracer website states.

Take part in virtual long drive and closest to the pin contests this Saturday at Predator, with live leaderboards and prizes to be won.

Toptracer experts will be hosting information sessions at 10 a.m and 1 p.m.