Armstrong Elementary educators try out for Family Feud Canada

A group of educators from Armstrong Elementary School is brushing up on their "homework" in hopes of landing a spot on the TV game show Family Feud Canada.

Heather Beattie says the group auditioned online Thursday for the CBC game show hosted by comedian Gerry Dee.

"We met with the production team over Zoom ... We should find out in a few weeks if we get to go to Toronto for filming."

Beattie says the idea to enter was hatched after school staff put together a fun "teacher feud" skit to celebrate some end-of-the-year retirements.

"Then we found out the show is having a Teachers Week.

"It was the last day of school, and we decided to enter just for fun."

Beattie says producers called them up and asked them for an audition that's kind of like a dry run for the show.

"We just wanted to bring back some fun after a rough couple of years in the school world," says Beattie, in the wake of the pandemic.

She described the six pack of teachers and education assistants as a "witty, funny and carefree" group.

"We just thought 'wouldn't it be hilarious if we get on TV?'" she recalls.

They did a 'fast-money' round to "brush up on thinking quick" in case they get the call to go on camera.

If so, taping would happen in late summer, early fall.

Beattie says it was a "really fun audition" and the group made a point of highlighting the rural nature of the small-town heritage school.

The show's website encourages teachers to unite and defend their school's honour.

"Are you tired of letting your students have all the 'good answers'? If your school has a team of Canadian teachers ready to give Family Feud Canada some A+ answers and possibly win some cash for their school, don't miss the bus!" the site says.