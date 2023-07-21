Vernon council says 'we have heard you' as pressure mounts on city fees

Photo: City of Vernon

In the wake of growing calls that City of Vernon venue rental fees are too high, council says it "wants to reassure citizens we have heard you."

The City of Vernon says it is continuing its review of user fees and charges following receipt of a consultant's report that glossed over venue rentals and focused more on admission fees.

"In addition to the consultant's report, council has also received letters from community organizations, with further input on recreation and parks fees and charges, facility operations, programs, and services," the city says.

The chamber of commerce, Vernon Winter Carnival, Funtastic Sports Society, Vernon Farmers Market and others have all expressed concern over rental fees.

A chamber survey found the sentiment that user groups believe the fees discourage event bookings, thus hurting tourism and the local economy.

"Now that all this information has been received, council has directed staff to bring a report back to the Aug. 14, 2023, council meeting, with recommendations on how to move forward," Acting Mayor Akbal Mund said in a city press release.

"That report will include the information from the independent third-party consultant's findings and recommendations, as well as the letters from the community organizations. All of it will be in front of council for review and discussion, and to inform our decisions going forward.

"Council wants to reassure citizens we have heard you. The decisions we are making ... are not made lightly. Careful and thoughtful attention is being given to all input that has been received, and council is committed to making decisions that most appropriately fund and support the operation and maintenance of recreation and parks facilities, programs and services, to best serve the community as a whole."

The city says it must balance community concerns while being "fiscally responsible with public dollars."

The consultant's report compared Vernon's fees with nine other municipalities, but did not include dollar figures.

"The consultants noted it's not possible to compare municipalities directly, as each community sets fees and charges in consideration of multiple factors including size of tax base, operating costs, local financial pressures, industry, and more."

However, at council's request, a comparison of fees will be presented at the August meeting.

The report recommended a 5% increase in fees for 2024.