Locals concerned about dumping as Lumby bottle/recycling depot set to close

Photo: Venture Training

Lumby could soon be left with no recycling program with the impending closure of the downtown bottle depot.

Locals are expressing frustration on social media as word spreads of the closure.

A worker at the depot confirmed the site is closing, but said they were not at liberty to share the closure date.

The site is operated by Venture Training in Vernon and is rumoured to be shutting down in mid-August.

Castanet has reached out to Venture for more details.

Recycle BC oversees bottle returns across the province, and at this point it's unknown if another operator would step in.

If not, that leaves the closest bottle depot a half hour drive away in Vernon.

We've also reached out to Recycle BC for clarity on the matter.

Lumby does have a diversion and disposal facility operated by the Regional District of North Okanagan on Trinity Valley Road, but it's not a bottle depot.

A spokesperson said only that the bottle depot "is not an RDNO facility or program."

Aside from bottles and cans, the Lumby facility also accepts paper, cardboard, plastic, styrofoam, batteries, and electronics.

Locals fear the closure could lead to more dumping.

"A recycle depot is there to keep recyclable material out of the landfill," a concerned resident said in an email to Castanet.

"Before this place opened, people were constantly dumping garbage up Shuswap River Drive ... and Sigalet Road. Either that, or all that recyclable stuff will end up in the landfill.

"We need this facility, as it serves as far as Nakusp, Cherryville, Lumby, and surrounding areas. I don't want to see things ending up in the dump."