Family of felines found under boat prompt call for change

Chelsey Mutter

A family of cats found under a boat in Vernon is prompting the Okanagan Humane Society to call for help.

A mama cat and her kittens were found under a boat being stored on land, and are now being fostered and cared for right here in Vernon.

The animals were brought to the vet for treatment and volunteer president of the society, Romany Runnalls says the animals are infected with bulging eyes. She says the mom cat is very skinny and emaciated, but was clearly once someones pet.

“This cat is very tame, this is not a feral cat. But this is exactly how feral cat colonies start. These animals give birth outside. They reproduce outside, and there you go. You have 10, 20, 40 animals in no time,” explained Runnalls.

It’s currently the height of stray season and the society’s volunteers are completely overwhelmed.

The society currently has 150 animals in its care across the Okanagan. She says the society needs funding to continue on.

“As long as we have fosters and funds we can continue to bring in animals, but we're at a critical time right now,” said Runnalls.

“Mums and kittens are being born outside all over the valley. Dogs are being found left abandoned and stray. It's very sad. It's scary that these animals in such a wealthy environment as the Okanagan are being left to their own devices like this and suffering.”

Runnalls is calling for funding from the regional districts, from the public, and from grant agencies. All things, she says, the society has tried.

As for Vernon’s newest feline family, they spent the night at the vets, but are expected to be released soon.