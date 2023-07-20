217428
Vernon  

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for North Okanagan

Severe storm warning issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the North Okanagan, including Vernon.

The weather alert was issued just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Environment Canada says it’s tracking a thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail up to the size of a nickel.

“This cluster of severe thunderstorms is travelling northwards at a speed of 20 km/h towards Highway 97 between Falkland and Westwold,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

Environment Canada said the public should be reminded that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and warned people to head inside when they hear thunder.

