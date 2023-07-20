217120
Vernon  

Environment Canada ends severe thunderstorm warning for North Okanagan

Severe storm warning ended

UPDATE 8:07 p.m.

Environment Canada has ended the severe thunderstorm warning for the North Okanagan.

"Severe thunderstorms have weakened or moved out of the region", says Environment Canada.

ORIGINAL 7:35 p.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the North Okanagan, including Vernon.

The weather alert was issued just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Environment Canada says it’s tracking a thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, heavy rain and hail up to the size of a nickel.

“This cluster of severe thunderstorms is travelling northwards at a speed of 20 km/h towards Highway 97 between Falkland and Westwold,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

Environment Canada said the public should be reminded that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year, and warned people to head inside when they hear thunder.

