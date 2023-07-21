Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction returns to live format for first time since pandemic

Photo: Kalamalka Rotary

After three years of virtual events, Kalamalka Rotary's Dream Auction comes back live this year.

Club president Tom Lewis says the organization is "getting a jump" on spreading the word.

Early bird ticket sales will begin Aug. 1.

"After three years of virtual events, it is critical that this year's live event be successful," says Lewis.

The 39th annual event is being billed as a "Back to Black Extravaganza."

"Our live events have always been legendary. We can't wait to witness the incredible support and camaraderie of our community, including our generous business donors, sponsors, and the enthusiastic attendees who make the Dream Auction the biggest fundraising event in Vernon each year," said auction chair Brian Reid.

The gala will take place Nov. 18 at the Vernon Lodge and Convention Centre.

Early bird tickets are $225 per person and will increase on Sept. 1.

Auctioneer Don Raffan will host the live auction, and there will be live entertainment by the Legendary Lake Monsters.

A four-course meal is included.

"We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of this community, and we know we can count on them once again. It is through the generosity of others that we can make a meaningful impact on numerous non-profit organizations," says Lewis.

Over the past 38 years, the event has raised more than $4.4 million, which has been invested in local and international projects.