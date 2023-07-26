Big BC Lions connection to Kalamalka Bowl game in Vernon

Photo: Kalamalka Bowl

After a storied 13-year career with the BC Lions, Angus Reid moved to Coldstream to raise his family.

A sought-after motivational speaker, Reid will be keynote speaker at the pre-game breakfast before the Kalamalka Bowl football game in Vernon.

Reid volunteers as assistant coach with the Vernon Secondary School Panthers.

At the breakfast, at the UBC Okanagan campus in Kelowna, he will address the UBC Thunderbirds and University of Alberta Golden Bears, motivating them for the game – and their careers – ahead.

"It's a great privilege and honour to be able to share experiences I've had and wisdom I've gained over a lifetime in football with these college athletes. To share the things I've learned that really matter. The stuff that lasts far after their final play and translates to the rest of their lives," says Reid.

The two university teams will meet on the gridiron Aug. 23 at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park as the T-birds defend their Kal Bowl title.

Tickets to the second annual event are on sale now.

Reid isn't the only BC Lions connection to the Kalamalka Bowl.

Alumni Jim Young and Lefty Hendrikson will again attend the game.

Young was voted to the honour roll of the top 50 players to ever play in the CFL and is considered the best BC Lion ever by many.

"Last year's game was wonderful. It was everything you would expect from a high-level Canadian university football game," says Young.

Vernon's own Ben Hladik is also now a star linebacker for the Lions.

"Ben has risen to the top of every level of football that he's played, so it's no surprise to me that he's now starting in the CFL. I have no doubt that his talent, football smarts, and work ethic will make him a fixture at linebacker for the Lions and a perennial all-star for years to come," said VSS Panthers coach Sean Smith.

Hladik went on from VSS to the UBC Thunderbirds and now the Lions.

"The Kal Bowl is so good for local players. It showcases the local players who made it to university and shows the younger ones that their dreams are obtainable," says Hladik, who remembers his first game on the field.

A signed Hladik game jersey will be a draw prize in the VIP Tent on game day.