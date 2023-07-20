Extreme heat cancels Downtown Sounds in Vernon

Photo: DVA

Extreme heat has pulled the plug on this evening's Downtown Sounds concert in Vernon.

Downtown Vernon Association executive director Keelan Murtagh says with a pavement temperature of more than 60C, the decision was made to cancel activities early on the 2900 block plaza for the health and safety of all involved.

As of mid-afternoon, the air temperature was 35C and forecast to reach 38 degrees.

That's "obviously too hot for the band and audience," said Murtagh.

"That is simply far too hot to ask you to come to Downtown Sounds tonight."

The Kris Anders Band was scheduled to play, and Murtagh says he will try to reschedule them for another date.