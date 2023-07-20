Coldstream and Vernon offer public spaces to keep cool amid heat warning

Photo: Pixabay

With temperatures forecast to hit 38 C the next two days, Vernon and Coldstream are offering refuge from the heat.

Keith Green, Coldstream's protective services manager, says the districts new Community Hall is a designated cooling centre with air conditioning and water for those who need a place to cool down.

The hall will be open Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Green says with Environment Canada issuing a Heat Warning, the district has followed suit and hopes to be able to provide a "place of refuge for people who may not have AC."

Pets are welcome, but preferred to be in carriers. They must otherwise remain on leash.

Kal Beach, Sovereign Park, and Creekside Park also offer access to water or shade.

In Vernon, Kal Tire Place, the recreation centre, Village Green Shopping Centre, and Okanagan Regional Library are cooling centres.

Heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and those working or exercising outdoors.

Vernon's pop-up water spray parks are again happening Monday through Friday this summer.

This week, the spray park is at Heritage Park.

Stay cool and remain hydrated, both municipalities remind resident.

Some relief is expected this weekend, as daytime temperatures are forecast to dip slightly.