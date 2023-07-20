Police say tips coming in on devastating downtown blaze

Photo: Jon Manchester

RCMP confirm tips have been received in the wake of the devastating fire in downtown Vernon on July 4.

The blaze destroyed the commercial building at the corner of 30th Street and 29th Avenue, and along with it more than half a dozen businesses.

The fire was deemed suspicious by Vernon Fire Rescue Services and the file handed over to police.

The fire was confirmed to have started outside the building, but other than that, no other details have been released.

After the fire, police did make a public call for surveillance and dashcam video from the area, and the fire remains under investigation.

"Tips have been received and, as always, we welcome the public's assistance and ask anyone with information to contact us," says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski.

"The fire remains under investigation, but the scene is no longer being held and has been turned over to the owner of the property."

What was left of the building was demolished to aid in the fire fight.

There's no word on when the debris may be removed or what may happen with the site going forward.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Const. Josh Baron at 250-545-7171 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.nokscrimestoppers.com.