Foundry centre will be a game-changer for youth services in Vernon

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Foundry centre for youth is coming to downtown Vernon.

The centre, announced Thursday, will occupy the 29th Avenue building that formerly housed the Salvation Army thrift shop.

It will offer young people access to much-needed integrated health and wellness services, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside said during a press conference at the site.

Foundry will offer young people aged 12-24 and their families youth-designed services, including mental-health and addiction support, drop-in counselling, physical and sexual health care, youth and family peer support and social services.

"Relationships are what this work is all about," said Whiteside.

The pandemic disrupted social circles and, compounded with the toxic drug crisis, "has been a difficult go" for many youths, she said.

"The toll has been very heavy on communities."

Vernon and Powell River are the first two communities in a new round of 12 to receive the Foundry sites, totalling a $74.9-million investment.

The sites will offer 'wrap-around' services under one roof.

"When youth reach out, we want them to go though one door and want it to be the right door," said Whiteside, which will provide a seamless system of care "wrapping them in services."

Last year, FoundryBC provided services to 14,400 youth across the province and its app helped 2,000 youths virtually.

"The earlier we can help, the better the outcome," said Whiteside.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu said she was "super delighted" to share the news.

Offering youth services under one roof is big step forward, as "telling their story over and over again (to different social agencies) can be traumatizing and discouraging," said Sandhu.

Toni Carlton, provincial director of FoundryBC said its services are about "community, culture, and connection."

"Letting people know that they belong and are worthy of being their best selves" is key, said Carlton.

The site will be operated by CMHA (Canadian Mental Health Association) Vernon.

Executive director Julia Payson said her challenge is to make Vernon "the most supportive community in the country."

"Families bravely come forward and share their stories with us," she said. "Trust is huge – and not something that we take lightly."

She said it has been a four-year process to get to the announcement, and CMHA already has the ball rolling, offering Foundry-style services from its 30th Avenue location.

CMHA purchased the building with a $1.55 million donation from the Foord Foundation.

Work will begin immediately on renovations, but there is no firm date yet on completion.

Bailey Milan Brule, 16, a youth committee member with CMHA, said the Foundry will "most certainly change – and save – lives."

She said it's a terrible feeling to not know where to turn for help and that young people today often feel overwhelmed with anxiety over the state of the world ... "Government, politics, wars, the climate. It's hard not to feel a little bit helpless," she said.

The addition of the 12 new Foundry sites (the locations for 10 have yet to be decided) will bring to 35 the number across the province.

The province will provide annual funding for operations, as well as one-time funding of $1.5 million to establish the centre.