Farm tours to help build community resource centre in Armstrong-Spallumcheen

Photo: SAFIS

Take a farm tour to help build a community resource centre in Armstrong-Spallumcheen.

The Spallumcheen Armstrong Food Initiative Society is hosting two fundraisers July 29.

Take a tour of up to seven different farms and then unwind at a long table dinner fundraiser.

Both events are in support of the vision for a staffed community resource centre to connect residents to available resources in the community and help co-ordinate social programs.

"Most small and large communities have a resource centre. Spallumcheen/Armstrong does not, but we do have an increasingly vulnerable population," organizers say.

Seven farms will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are Farrago Alpaca Ranch, Fresh Valley farms (beef, pork, poultry) at two locations, Pilgrim's Produce market garden, Sparrow Grass Field & Flower (U-pick flowers, asparagus and ice cream), Rosebank Farms (chickens and turkeys), and the Community garden behind the red train caboose in downtown Armstrong.

Tickets are $10 per person or $20 per family, and you can visit as many farms as you wish with the purchase of a single ticket.

They can be purchased online or at the Community Garden on the morning of the tours.

The long table dinner follows at 5 p.m. at the Aubrena barn on Highland Park Road.

The menu will showcase local ingredients and flavours. Tickets $100 in advance.

You can read bios on the participating farms here.