Hand foot and mouth disease striking young in the North Okanagan

Photo: Susie Gill

When her six year old son Caleb started running a fever, Susie Gill gave him Tylenol and watched him closely for a change in his symptoms.

“He was lethargic and slept for days before he started feeling better,” she says. “A few days later, when I thought he was all better, he told me his feet hurt.”

Upon inspection, Gill could see Caleb had red spots on his toes and heels. She instinctively asked to see his hands and found more spots.

Gill’s father is a retired general practitioner and, after a quick picture exchange, the prognosis was hand, foot and mouth disease.

Gill is not alone. Several parents have taken to social media over the past few weeks asking questions about hand foot and mouth disease and wondering how their children picked it up.

“It was really weird,” says Gill, whose interactions were really low key – “No trips to the waterslides, no parks...”

According to Interior Health, outbreaks typically happen in the summer and early fall with children under 10 being the most susceptible, although it can be spread to adults.

A person usually becomes infected three to five days after exposure. Initial symptoms can include a mild fever, sore throat and runny nose, and loss of appetite.

After two days, tiny blisters may show up in the mouth and spread to the palms of hands and soles of feet or buttocks in the following days.

Some may not experience all symptoms and it is possible to have hand foot and mouth disease without having any symptoms at all.

Information from the BC Centre for Disease Control warns mouth blisters should not be popped and may make it painful for children to eat. Cold bland liquids like milk or water are better than carbonated drinks or juice that might sting.

Antibiotics are ineffective treatment for the virus but age appropriate medications like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can be used to help reduce fever.

Although several people are sharing their experience with hand foot and mouth disease, a spokesperson with Interior Health could not confirm a local outbreak.

Case numbers are not collected for the virus because hand foot and mouth disease is “not a reportable communicable disease,” IH says.

Caleb is enjoying a full recovery and Gill is happy her diligence kept the virus from spreading to any other members of her family.