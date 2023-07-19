Grass fire along railway tracks in north end of Vernon quickly doused

Contributed

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

A small grass fire along the rail racks in the north end of Vernon has been extinguished.

Capt. Doug Imrich with Vernon Fire Rescue said a homeless camp fire got out of control, burning a small area behind a fence.

The fire was quickly doused, and there was no property damage.

ORIGINAL: 3:55 p.m.

Fire crews are responding to a grass fire along the railway tracks in the north end of Vernon.

A fire approximately 10x10 feet in size is reported near the tracks, just off the 4500 block of 31st Street.

Castanet has a reporter headed to the scene.

We'll update as more information becomes available.

Photo: Tracey Prediger