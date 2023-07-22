Dive into history with a walking tour of Vernon's murals

Chelsey Mutter

Take a blast from the past with a historical tour of downtown Vernon's murals.

Vernonites and visitors alike can deep dive into the city's rich history while also getting their step count up.

Longtime tour guide Larry Lundgren says downtown Vernon's murals are extra special because they’re of real people important to the area's history.

"Unlike a lot of murals you see in other parts of the world that might be of scenery or what not ... ours, they're actually from photographs or generally of people who really existed and contributed an awful lot to the history of Vernon."

Guides will teach tour-takers about key moments in the city's history while looking at depictions of the people.

Artist Sveva Caetani and her family get a mention, along with the city's first and second fire chiefs, along with the the diversity of Vernon.

The murals first started being painted in Vernon in 1998 by lead muralist Michelle Loughery.

She brought her youth engagement and downtown revitalization initiative idea to the Downtown Vernon Association, which continues to manage the murals.

Lundgren says the project was initially geared toward at-risk youth who didn’t fit into the normal school system.

Some of the murals have portions signed by youth who joined Loughery in painting them, which Lundgren and his fellow tour guides point out on the tours.

The walking tours are between an hour and and hour and a half, and leave from the Vernon Museum.

They're welcome to anyone over 12 with a reasonable fitness level to walk around the city core.

Tours go rain or shine and must be pre-booked.

Tickets can be purchased here.