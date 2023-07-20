Fundraiser launched for Vernon man diagnosed with brain cancer

Photo: Facebook/Betty Gelter

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help a Vernon man diagnosed with brain cancer.

Family friend Michelle Russo organized the GoFundMe campaign to help Jeff and Betty Gelter.

Jeff Gelter, 62, was diagnosed just three weeks also, and the illness has quickly incapacitated him, says Russo.

Jeff had worked as a care aid for adults with mental health conditions, and after an attack on the job 10 months ago took a leave of absence.

Now, he is fighting for his life with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma after suffering a seizure at home.

"Betty got him to the hospital, where they checked him over and were going to send him home. However, Betty insisted on a CAT scan. That's when they found the tumour," says Russo.

"They did a biopsy and told his wife that it was a treatable cancer and sent him home and lowered the dose of steroids. They were wrong! The cancer grew rapidly and pushed on his brain to the point where he stopped eating, drinking then breathing on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital."

It's hoped he can start radiation therapy in August.

Russo says Jeff can't be left alone, and Betty has stayed by his side.

Jeff is breathing on his own but is in and out of consciousness.

Russo described Jeff as "an incredible person ... with a huge heart."



"His wife Betty is their sole income and can't return to work right now. She has been staying with him at the hospital and will be until he can go home."