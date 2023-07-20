Similarities between abandoned dogs sound puppy mill alarm

Photo: Shultz & Lapierre

The similarity between two abandoned doodle dogs rescued near Vernon in a matter of weeks is raising some eyebrows.

'Angel' was the first dog, found at the beginning of July.

The severely matted dog was wandering alone in the Noble Canyon area of Becker Mountain and brought to Alana Shultz of the Vernon Collar Club. The dog was filthy and had five inches of her pelt removed, leading Shultz to believe Angel had been neglected for years.

Days later, another doodle dog was spotted on the loose in the Okanagan Landing area.

The second dog evaded capture for two weeks until Suzanne Lapierre and her two dogs were walking through Marshall Fields.

"He was hanging out with us," says Lapierre, who knew of the stray dog from social media posts and was close enough to loosely lasso the pup.

"He just kept following us," she says.

When Lapierre and her two dogs got to her car, he jumped in the driver's seat. It was at that point she decided to name him 'Marshall' and called dog control.

Finding two dogs in dire condition within such a tight time frame is not lost on those involved in their rescue and recovery.

Derrick Sparks is an attendant at Vernon Collar Care where Angel is now being fostered.

"I took one look at that dog (Marshall), and he could very well be one of her puppies," he said.

When Angel was found, the condition of her teets was consistent with overbreeding for her young age, which is estimated to be three years old.

"I think someone saw an opportunity to make money and didn't take into consideration the personality of the dogs themselves," says Sparks, who believes Angel was restricted to a small cage based on the filth and matting of her coat.

Shultz hasn't ruled out a puppy mill scenario. "It is a strange situation. It's hard to say what really went on," she says.

The BC SPCA has been contacted by Castanet to see if an investigation has or will be launched.

Until then, both rescuers are looking ahead to the dogs' futures instead of their past.

Shultz will continue to foster Angel while she gains weight and heals.

"She's got a real nurturing side to her when it comes to smaller dogs," says Shultz.

Once Marshall and Angel are healthy enough to be adopted, they'll be listed on the SPCA's website.

Lapierre is hoping for updates if there is ever a reunion.