Tourist gondola attraction above Kal Lake winding its way through approvals

Photo: File photo

Plans for a tourist gondola overlooking Kalamalka Lake are progressing through approval channels.

Proponent Ridge North America has provided a wildfire mitigation strategy by Forsite Forest Management Specialists to regional directors in the North Okanagan.

It is also funding an archeological and environmental review by the Okanagan Indian Band.

In response to previous concerns about water supply on the sprawling site above Highway 97, storage plans have been outlined, along with plans to minimize water usage.

Water would be stored for both use on site and held in tanks for fire response.

A road to the upper gondola station would allow water truck access.

The Okanagan Gondola project is next slated to go to a public hearing, to be held Oct. 5.

The next step in approval would be a change in land use designation from large holdings to commercial and zoning from large holdings to recreation commercial.

Final adoption will wait until after arrangements are made for a future public trail corridor.

An environmentally sensitive lands development permit is also required, along with approval from the Agricultural Land Commission for non-farm use of portions of the property within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The project, announced last year, will include an amphitheatre, cafe, farmers and artisan market, as well as food and beverage and retail outlets, viewing platforms and access to trails.

It would climb 1,600 feet and is proposed by the builders of the Golden Skybridge attraction.

It would be located just off Bailey Road, above Kal Lake and Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.