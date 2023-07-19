Paddlers raise $25,000 for NOYFSS in 'Stand Up' Kal Lake event

Photo: Contributed

Paddlers once again 'stood up' for a good cause, raising more than $25,000 for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services.

Organizers Kristin Postill and Brittney Page were joined by 14 others July 8 as they paddleboarded the length of Kalamalka Lake (18 kilometres) to raise money.

It was the sixth annual Stand Up For fundraising paddle. During that time, the event has raised more than $150,000 for local causes, including the Okanagan Rail Trail, KidSport Okanagan, People Place, Archway Society, and Starfish Pack.

NOYFSS offers social programs for the healthy development of children, youth and families.

"We are so grateful," says NOYFSS' Vickie Proulx.

"Supporting vulnerable youth is essential to creating healthier and safer communities. The support shown for the work NOYFSS is doing through this fundraising campaign has been truly overwhelming."

The funds will provide free educational groups and counselling services for youth in high risk situations, including those living on their own or facing homelessness.

"We are so grateful to be able to do our paddle fundraiser year after year and see the continued support from our community," said Postill. "Without these organizations, our community would lack the social support it needs, and without generous donors they would cease to exist."

Page adds: "We couldn't be more honored to have raised this money to help them and are so appreciative for the community's support, including many local businesses who stepped up with corporate matches this year."