Patient rushed to hospital after long fall on SilverStar resort trail

Photo: alltrails.com

UPDATE 2:38 p.m.

One person has been taken to hospital following a "long fall" on a rugged trail at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

BC Emergency Health Services confirms it received a call at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in regard to the incident.

One ambulance responded to the resort, and paramedics cared for and transported a single patient to hospital.

The condition of the individual remains unknown.

ORIGINAL 1:26 p.m.

Rescuers are responding to a "long fall" at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

Resort spokesperson Ian Jenkins confirms a guest took a fall on the Valley View Trail.

Resort patrollers are on scene and assessing the situation, he says.

It's unclear how far the person fell or the nature of any injuries in the incident.

The Valley View Trail is a 4.8-kilometre loop that overlooks the village and includes some steep drop-offs.

It is considered a moderately challenging route, according to alltrails.com.

The trail is open year round, used for cross-country skiing in winter and hiking, and mountain biking in summer.