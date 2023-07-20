Pup recovering after run-in with rattlesnake at Kal Lake Park

Photo: Erica August

Monday night’s walk near Cosen’s Bay was not Tripp’s first off-leash adventure in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park – but it might be his last.

The terrier pup was busy exploring the trail ahead of owner Halle August and was nosing around the bushes when he made a sudden retreat.

“He was snooping around for about 30 seconds,” recalls Erika August, the dog’s “grandma.”

“He didn’t cry, he just came running back, and his nose was bleeding,” she says.

“You could see two puncture holes from a snake bite, and it was bleeding a lot.”

Pet owners looking for emergency after-hours care are directed to the valley’s only 24-hour vet service in Kelowna.

Erica made the call to Fairfield Animal Hospital, where staff instructed her to keep Tripp still to prevent the poison from running through his little body and to make their way to Kelowna for antivenin.

“They gave him a shot of morphine right away because they said snake bites are really painful.”

Dr. Jennifer Watts was Tripp’s attending physician and says they’ve seen a lot of snake bites this year, triple their usual number. “We’ve seen 14 already this year and the worst months for snake bites are usually August and September.”

Being the only 24 hours emergency pet care between Calgary and Vancouver has allowed Fairfield Animal Hospital to carry the much coveted antivenin. The hospital has only been allowed to purchase the serum in the last couple of years. “It’s been a real gamechanger” says Watts, “Animals used to stay for days and experience tissue sluffing.”

“It the animals were bitten in the legs or face, there’s not a lot of skin there and tissue would swell so much it would tear and fall off,” she explains.

With the antivenin in stock, Tripp was administered a slow infusion that reduced swelling and pain within an hour.

While some of the snake bites her clinic has treated are coming from the OK Falls and Penticton areas, Watts warns the majority are coming from Vernon.

With that information, August wants pet owners to beware.

“I know lots of people let their dogs off leash, but maybe this is the year they keep them close.”

Pete Wise with Wise Wildlife Control Services explains when the weather is as hot as it has been, the cold-blooded reptiles creep out onto paths and the edge of trails to get the last bit of heat from the day.

He says baby rattlers are even more dangerous than their adult counterparts.

“Adult rattlers have the ability to control how much venom they secrete, but the babies just give everything they’ve got.”

Based on the size of the puncture wounds on Tripps nose, Watts believes it was an adult rattlesnake that stuck its fangs into the dog.

Augusts is pleased to report the pain medication prescribed is helping her grandpup rest comfortably at home, where he’s expected to make a full recovery.