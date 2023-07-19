Man claims he was shot at by Shuswap River rafters near Ashton Creek

Photo: Castanet Staff

Being shot at by river rafters might sound like something out of a movie, but that's how one Ashton Creek resident says he spent Sunday night.

The man says he and a friend were finishing up hunting when they heard what sounded like a woman in distress, prompting them to run toward the Shuswap River between Enderby and Ashton Creek.

He says they were near the river and saw a group of floaters walking barefoot through a rough field.

According to the man, "the girls are like 'I thought we were gonna get shot.'"

To which the man replied "well, yeah it's private property, we're on the reserve."

At that point, the man claims one of the "stranded floaters" pulls out a gun. The man believes it was a 9 mm handgun, based on casing shells and bullets he says he collected from the scene.

"He just starts shooting it – bam, bam, bam, bam, bam!"

Staff Sgt. Steven Mancini, commander of rural policing for the North Okanagan, says police were called to the scene, but he can't confirm if the incident actually happened, as the complainant was unco-operative.

Meanwhile, the man says he was annoyed by what he called a lack of police response.

"I'm just a local out there, and I've called the cops in years past on the nonsense that goes on on that river, and they haven't enforced anything at all. They're pretty indifferent to us Ashton Creekers."

Police say the man wouldn't give any witness information.

"Based on what we have, I don't really have much of anything, just it was a pretty brief statement, followed by them walking away," says Mancini.

With more information, police could investigate further.

The man says the suspected shooter was sitting close enough to see while he was talking to police, but the officers didn't talk to other group.

He claims it took "four cops and four different vehicles to take one recorded schedule."