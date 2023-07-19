Longtime broadcaster, Vernon community radio proponent Gord Leighton passes

Photo: GoFundMe

The proponent and founder of Vernon's community radio station has died.

Gord Leighton launched his campaign for non-profit community radio after his retirement from the broadcasting industry.

He ran for city council in 2018 and was president of the Vernon Community Radio Society.

The station, 97.9 Valley FM, is currently streaming as it fundraises to build a broadcast tower.

Only this month, both Leighton and his wife, Peggy, were both diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Peggy posted on Facebook Tuesday that her "greatest partner and friend" passed away peacefully, surrounded by family.

"Such a great life we have shared. Such a great man he was," she wrote.

The news came as a shock to those in the local media, coming so soon after news of Leighton's illness.

Leighton was also a former radio station manager and city councillor in Prince George.

He was former president of the BC Association of Broadcasters.

A GoFundMe campaign launched earlier this month has raised $3,945 as of Wednesday morning.