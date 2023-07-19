Study finds Vernon Farmers Market pumps $7.75M into local economy

Photo: Jon Manchester

An economic impact study has found the Vernon Farmers Market pumps $7.75 million into the local economy every year.

"Although people know the market is a great place to buy fresh, local food, the results of this study help us communicate to others how valuable the farmers market is to our community," says market co-ordinator Frances Callaghan.

The study was conducted by the BC Association of Farmers Markets.

It found the market is a significant economic player, attracting more than 143,000 people annually.

A survey conducted June 29 saw roughly 2,800 people visit

Of the 152 who participated in a questionnaire, two-thirds visit the market either regularly (almost weekly) or frequently (2-3 times per month).

The results will form part of a provincewide study of the economic benefits of farmers markets.

This comes as market president Rachelle Zelaney revealed this month that the City of Vernon has tripled its rental rate for the market's use of the Kal Tire Place parking lot, and that the rates will triple again over the next decade.

The market will pay $11,700 in rent to the city this year.

"Farmers markets continue to serve as the face of farming in B.C.," says Heather O'Hara, executive director of the BC Association of Farmers Markets.

"There has been significant growth in the number and vitality of farmers markets in B.C., and it is important to understand not only what they contribute but also how much they contribute to local neighbourhoods, cities, and towns."

The Vernon market typically has as many as 120 vendors during peak season. During winter, when it moves indoors, there are about 40 vendors.

The economic impact project is being carried out in collaboration with Dr. David Connell, a professor at the University of Northern British Columbia.