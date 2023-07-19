New Swan Lake campground seeks final approval at RDNO

Photo: RDNO

North Okanagan Regional District directors will consider approval this afternoon of a 40-site campground on Swan Lake.

The developer is seeking a rezoning from country residential to recreation commercial.

The property is located at 7850 Redwing Rd., at the north end of the lake. It is not within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

An approximately 40-site site campground, pool, washrooms, maintenance building, family dwelling, and recreation area are planned for the property.

The applicant has offered to provide a six-metre-wide right of way for a public trail along the foreshore, just upland of the riparian area.

The project received preliminary approval in 2021, pending a public information meeting and environmental impact assessment.

The property would be served by the initial phase of the new wastewater recovery plant to be built north of Swan Lake.

A rail crossing of the CP Rail line would be required for access to the site and has been approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.