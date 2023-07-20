Dog owners react to fence construction at Marshall Fields

Chelsey Mutter

The debate between baseball players and dog owners might finally reach an end as fencing is going up at Vernon's Marshall Fields.

City council approved the chain link fencing after complaints of dogs causing problems on the ball diamonds.

Posts have now gone in, marking the fence line, and dog walkers are beginning to react.

Dog owner Jessica Pechet says she would have liked to see council spend the money on more safety features in the park. She says a scary encounter with her dog and the creek in late spring made her focus more on safety.

“I take my dog here almost every day. He ended up going with the current and getting stuck along the side of the creek with his collar for about 45 minutes.

“He’s a 126-pound dog, so very easy to see, and when 20 people are searching along the creek for a missing dog and no one can see him, I just thought the city could do a little bit of work with creek safety in this area,” said Pechet.

She questions why the city is spending $45,000 on a fence when there’s safety concerns for dogs and owners. Vernon Baseball Association is contributing $10,000 towards the cost.

Debbie Burnet says the placement of the fence seems fine to her and that it looks like it will stop dogs running up to players.

Laurel Stacey supports the fence going up for the safety of the dogs, but thinks it takes away too much of the off-leash dog park.

"I think it takes up a little more space than it should," said Stacey.

"The park was supposed to be donated for everybody, right? So why are they taking up so much of the grounds?"

Stacey is concerned about ice in the winter and the slipping hazard with the new fence forcing dogs and owners off the flat walking area.

One dog owner, who didn’t want to be named, said he's still upset about the fencing and it will affect his voting in the next election.