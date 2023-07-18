Two weeks of sightings finally bring matted stray to safety

Photo: RDNO

The severely matted dog seen wandering the Okanagan Landing area over the past two weeks is now safely recovering.

Several canine spotters took to social media to report the mutt’s whereabouts and many calls were made to dog control, but until now, the dog had evaded capture.

Ashley Gregerson with the Regional District of North Okanagan credits “determined community members and dedicated dog control officers “ with putting an end to the chasing on July 15.

“While this brave boy is very matted from his outdoor escapades, our RDNO dog control officers managed to clear the ones (mattes) covering his eyes,” Gregerson writes in a Facebook post. “Now he can finally see the world clearly while on the road to recovery.”

The dog is now in the hands of the BC SPCA where he’ll receive vet care and time to recover from his outdoor adventures.

The post lets readers know recuperation time is needed before the dog is ready for adoption. It encourages anyone looking to adopt sooner to visit the SPCA’s adoption website for animals that are ready to go to their fur-ever homes now.