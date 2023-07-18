Police 'interact' with bike gangs as riders begin to gather for BC anniversary

Photo: CFSEU-BC

Bikers wearing gang colours were seen in Vernon Monday evening.

North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski confirms local police and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC "interacted" with the riders.

"Members of the Hells Angels and other outlaw motorcycle gangs and support clubs from across Canada are travelling through the area to attend a large event being held in the Lower Mainland this weekend," says Terleski.

The Hells Angels are marking their 40th anniversary in B.C. this month.

CFSEU-BC is expected to release additional details this week, says Terleski.

The police and bikers were seen at the Esso station at the corner of 27th Street and 48th Avenue in Vernon.

Last month, the BC Court of Appeal rejected an attempt by the Hells Angels to prevent the sale of its Kelowna clubhouse and two others, pending an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In February, the court ordered the forfeiture of properties in Vancouver, Kelowna and Nanaimo to the provincial director of civil forfeiture.

A bid to secure a restraining order to prevent the province from disposing of the land pending a decision from the high court in Ottawa was rejected.

The clubhouses were seized in April.