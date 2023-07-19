Alzheimer Society makes urgent call for volunteers in Vernon

Photo: Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Annemarie Travers began volunteering with the Alzheimer Society of B.C. after her sister-in-law's diagnosis of dementia six years ago.

Her work as a support group facilitator has only grown more valuable as the need for dementia support increases.

The society is sending out an "urgent call" for more local volunteers.

Dementia is one of today's most pressing issues, with one million Canadians projected to be living with it by 2030.

In B.C., more than 85,000 people are living with dementia.

"Being part of a support group allows me to stay grounded and empathize with what my sister-in-law is going through," says Travers. "It's an opportunity to use my strengths and offer support to those who need it most."

According to a recent Imagine Canada report, 65 per cent of non-profit organizations are experiencing a shortage of new volunteers and half are struggling with volunteer retention.

The need for volunteers of all kinds has never been greater, the society says.

Support group volunteers play a vital role in creating a safe and open space for those living with dementia, as well as their caregivers, by enabling them to share their concerns, find solutions and receive valuable information.

The society provides comprehensive training and ongoing support.

"By volunteering with us, you have the power to bring joy, comfort and support to people affected by dementia," says Sherry Wezner, the society's manager of regional services for the North Okanagan.

"Our volunteers have the opportunity to show people affected by dementia they're not alone."

Groups are held once a month, and a monthly time commitment of three to six hours is required.

If you're interested in volunteering, visit alzbc.org/JoinOurVolunteerTeam.