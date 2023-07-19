Growing number of geese at Vernon beach turn off visitors, but don't deter diehards

Tracey Prediger

Sunshine and warm temperatures are creating the perfect invitation to get outside and enjoy the Okanagan’s famous parks and beaches.

But, unfortunately, tourists and residents aren’t the only ones taking advantage of their surroundings.

An unusually large number of Canada geese have been noted by many at Vernon's Kin/Canoe Beach this summer.

"You've got goose poop everywhere," said Dean Saling, at Kin Beach park with his two young daughters.

While the goose poo doesn't keep him from enjoying the playground, he avoids bringing toys or staying for a picnic.

"It goes on their hands and then on their faces and their clothes – they can't sit anywhere because there's goose poop everywhere around this park."

He says the goose situation is "a little bit out of control."

Brad Neumann visits Vernon several times a year. He loves taking his grandchildren to Kin Beach because of its gradual lake bottom, long stretch of sand and a playground close by that serves as a backup if the grandkids get bored.

"They seem to be taking over, there's more than last year," he says of the geese.

"We just suck it up and go to the beach and walk around the goose poop," said one young mother whose son says he doesn't like the smell at the park, but likes to play on the swings.

For Melissa Luce, a trip to the park Tuesday was turned into a learning experience for her daycare children.

"We take it as an opportunity to teach the children about nature and where we are and that this is their home and not ours," she said.

Neuman isn't afraid to us the C word – that being 'cull'.

"I know when there is talk about a cull, people get excited about that, but there’s just too many and it's affecting the quality of the beaches," he says.

The city dropped plans for a 'kill to scare' program earlier this year after no contractors expressed interest. That followed attempts to organize a goose cull, but the city did not get federal approval.

City of Vernon spokesperson Christy Poirier notes only Kin Beach is the city's responsibility. The other end, Canoe Beach, is on OKIB land and maintained by the regional district.

Not that the birds would know the difference.

"In addition to cleaning the grass areas at Kin Beach, Paddlewheel Park, Lakeshore Park and Marshall Fields two to three times a week, the city also surf rakes the beaches bi-weekly," says Poirier.

The city also hires contractors to use scare tactics including dogs, screamers and bangers to move geese away from beaches.

Vernon is also a member of the valley wide egg addling program to reduce goose numbers.