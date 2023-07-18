Vernon salon destroyed in fire won't reopen, owner moving to California

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Vernon salon won't be reopening in the wake of a devastating fire that destroyed a downtown building earlier this month.

Jax & King Salon was one of several businesses destroyed in the July 4 blaze.

The fire started early that morning and was fought through much of the day.

While fundraisers have brought in thousands of dollars to help affected businesses reopen, Jax and King owner Paul Miller says the salon won't be rebuilding.

In an open letter to clients on the salon's Facebook page, Miller says: "It is with a heavy heart that I share the devastating news that our salon experienced a fire, completely destroying the premises. As a result, I will be unable to offer my services for the month of July, as I navigate through the necessary processes with our insurance company...

"After much consideration, I have decided to move to San Diego to live and work with my husband, Jaylin Seng. In addition, I will be exploring editorial and fashion opportunities in Los Angeles."

Miller says staff have found new employment at other salons, Creekside Landing seniors home, and one will soon be going on maternity leave.

"While this sudden turn of events has been challenging for all of us at Jax & King Salon, we are grateful for your continued support and understanding during this time. We strongly believe that our team members will excel in their new endeavours, and we wish them the very best."

Miller says he's excited to share details "about what's to come in my life" on his social media channels.

"Thank you for your understanding, support, and loyalty throughout the years."