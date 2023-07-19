217262
Guided ghost tours return to Vernon this month

People looking to be spooked will soon have the opportunity as Ghost Tours of Vernon return this month.

For seven days only, July 23-29, guided tours will take place at 9 p.m.

The tours take an hour and a half, cost $10 per person, and no reservation is required.

The tours will look at true local stories of ghostly encounters, the history behind them and some “macabre” historical facts.

The tours have been offered in Vernon since 2004 by Gabriel Newman. More than 400 people attended his first three seasons.

The walking tours typically see anywhere between 10 and 80 people a night.

Newman says some stories remain on the tour, while new ones have been added.

This year, he will be joined by Harrison Robert Cole. The duo will host alternate evenings.

Coe’s “dramatic abilities, and Hallmark leading man good looks, bring a new energy to the tour. Anyone who saw him in Macbeth at the Powerhouse Theatre a few years ago knows that this is a man who enjoys the dark and macabre,” says Newman.

Newman says this year “is a bit of a greatest hits’ tour.”

