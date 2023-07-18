007 doppelganger to appear at From Hospice with Love gala

Photo: NOHS

The North Okanagan Hospice Society's James Bond-themed From Hospice with Love gala just got a little more 007.

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic, a doppelganger for Daniel Craig, will be attending the Sept. 23 event.

Craig, of course, has played the iconic British spy since 2006's Casino Royale, appearing in five films in the Bond franchise.

It was around the time Casino Royale was released that Mesic started being noticed as a Craig look-alike.

"If I remember correctly, it was 2006 that my ex-wife and I were in Hawaii when I was first told I looked like the new James Bond. I actually didn't even know who Daniel Craig was at that time, but a quick Google search fixed that. Since then, I've had more people than I can count tell me I looked a lot like him," says Mesic.

He was invited to an event in France last year as a stand-in for Craig, but logistics didn’t work out.

"I have been a James Bond fan since I was a young boy. I think all young and old like the international man of mystery who always gets the bad guy in the end and the beautiful girls and the amazing cars he drives. Wow! What's not to like?"

Mesic will join the 007-themed gala at the Prestige Vernon Lodge, dressed the part and ready to pose for pictures and be part of the fun.

"The best thing about role-playing to me is the fun factor," says Mesic. "It's just a lot of fun getting into some nice clothes and being around people who like that kind of thing."

The event will include a red-carpet walk, champagne reception, gourmet dinner by Noir Kitchen, dancing to The Legendary Lake Monsters, casino games, live and silent auctions and a 50/50 worth up to $10,000.?

Tickets are $250 and are on sale at www.ticketseller.ca.