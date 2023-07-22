Armstrong rockin' through August with Music in the Park

Photo: Ben Klick

Music in the Park continues through August in Armstrong.

West Kelowna performer Ben Klick kicks off the month Friday, Aug. 4, at Memorial Park.

Klick is a "guitar pickin' country gentleman."

Hehas opened for acts and shared stages with Tanya Tucker, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, and Canada’s Brett Kissel, Aaron Goodvin, Aaron Pritchett, Dean Brody, and Jess Moskaluke.

He's won five BC Country Music Awards, and five international awards.

Hat Trick Band perform Aug. 11.

The Vernon band includes longtime local collaborators and plays classic rock, blues, country rock and ballads.

Aug. 18, it's classic rock band RULE 857.

The band covers hits from the 1960s, 70’s, '80s and 90’s.

The Young’uns wrap up the month Aug. 25 in the park.

The Young’uns have been a staple of the Okanagan music scene for decades.

Bring a non-perishable food item to Music in the Park to support the local food bank.

The park also features a swimming pool, children's water park, playground, exercise equipment and lots of shade, so bring a blanket, chairs, and snacks and make an afternoon and evening out of it.

Music starts at 7 p.m.