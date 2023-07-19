Family calls for re-evaluation of school busing at Kidston Elementary

Photo: Pixabay

Class might be out for summer, but parents in Coldstream's Middleton Mountain neighbourhood still have school on their mind.

Penny and Eddie Maher are frustrated Kidston Elementary has again denied their request for busing next year.

They have lived in the Middleton neighbourhood since 2015, and have been requesting busing services for their son to get to Kidston since he was in kindergarten, in 2019.

They say School District 22 won't allow him on the bus as they live outside the catchment area. Busing isn't a requirement under provincial education rules.

"Students who attend their catchment area school, and who live further than 2.4 kilometres away from that school, are eligible for busing to and from school," says Adrian Johnson with School District 22.

"We do our best to accommodate other students, too, where the school bus routes exist and there is space on the bus."

The family says the school is focusing on technicalities.

The first being their home is less than 2.4 km from school, when a driving route is actually 3.4 km.

The second is that the area is historically zoned for Coldstream Elementary. Between 2015 and 2019, the catchment changed and, they say, the school keeps bringing up the historical lack of required busing.

"My response has always been, historically you bus to Coldstream from this area. So now that you've changed your zones, your catchment, you need to re-evaluate your busing," says Penny.

She says the school suggested two walking routes for their son, who's now nine.

One would have him cross two uncontrolled railway crossings, Kal Lake Road and through Kal Beach parking lot. The other suggested route would have an 85-metre elevation gain on the way back from school.

At the time the routes were first suggested, their boy was in kindergarten.

"Because we don't have anyone really like a grandparent to drop us off ... we actually needed some assistance, but we haven't had it. So it's impacted the type of career that I've chosen in the valley,” says Eddie.

As a shift worker, Penny says she's had to ask for special accommodations from work to be able to pick her son up.

The family says they’re not alone, and know of at least half a dozen other families refused busing.

Allyson Thompson says she registered for busing this year as well, but has yet to hear if she'll be eligible or not. She spoke to the transportation department this week and heard "it's almost certainly going to be a no."

Thompson is looking for a change because "there definitely should be service to this area."

Carpooling isn't an option because of work schedules. Penny and Eddie say they start too early or don't have fixed schedules to be reliable in a carpool.

They say it will become less of an issue as their son grows, but they're still fighting for families moving to the neighbourhood.

They're now stuck having to pay for after-school care because it provides busing.

"If it wasn't for Maven Lane, with their busing, I don't know if we'd be able to live here, to be honest,” said Eddie.